Junior Copper Miner From Down Under Coppercorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER) (OTCQB: CPCPF), Gains On Project Updates

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas, including reports on trading for junior miner, CopperCorp Resources Inc. (TSXV: CPER ) (OTCQB: CPCPF), focused on the exploration and development of its Skyline and copper-gold-REE Projects in western Tasmania.

The stock made the TSXV top percentage gainer list on news, currently trading at 0.0800, up 0.0350, gaining 77.7778% for investors. The stock has traded over 1/7 Million shares as of this report.

Today the company provided an update on its 100% owned Razorback Copper-Gold-REE property in western Tasmania, Australia.

Highlights

New 3D inversion modelling of magnetic and gravity data indicates highly prospective coincident magnetic pipe and gravity features at the Jukes and Hydes target zones characteristic of IOCG deposits and with similarities to the Mt Lyell Cu-Au system (3Mt contained copper at 1% Cu, and 3Moz contained gold at 0.3g/t Au) located along trend immediately to the north.

The position of these magnetic and gravity features directly adjacent to large fertile fault structures, and outcropping magnetite and copper-gold mineralization in both areas is considered highly prospective.

Drilling access track construction scheduled to commence at Jukes during late August.

Stephen Swatton, President and CEO of CopperCorp commented:

"This is 'game changing' news in terms of our understanding of the potential of the entire Razorback property. The regional geophysical interpretation that the team have been working on with consultants clearly shows strong analogies between our Razorback license with the world class Mt Lyell copper district 20km along strike to the north.

The spring / summer fieldwork season has just commenced in Tasmania and the Company plans to release regular updates of the progress. We will also be releasing details of our anticipated copper-gold drill program at Jukes soon with the expectation that with further refining of the geophysics and integration of Jukes data, drill targets at Hydes will be announced before year end. The permission for drilling at Jukes is already confirmed and we anticipate future drill permits will again be issued in a matter of weeks rather than months upon application due to the current pro-resource sentiment at the Tasmanian State level."

Jukes and Hydes Zones - Large Scale Magnetitic-Gravity Targets

New data processing and 3D inversion modelling of magnetic and gravity data shows vertically extensive pipe-like magnetic features with coincident to off-set residual gravity anomalies at both the Jukes and Hydes target zone areas. The position of these magnetic and gravity features directly adjacent to large NW-trending faults in both areas is considered highly prospective for structurally controlled mineralized pipes typical of the Mt Lyell system where anomalous gravity features occur associated with the larger mineralized pipe bodies that have depth extensive chlorite-magnetite-apatite-biotite alteration zones (e.g. Prince Lyell and Western Tharsis orebodies - Figure 3).

As previously reported for the Jukes Zone1, results of 3D inversion modelling show an elongate pipe-like magnetic high feature with the core of the pipe extending up to 700m in a N-S direction, and up to 1.4km vertically below outcropping mineralization at surface (Figures 4 and 6). The magnetic high is coincident with magnetite bearing Cu-Au mineralization and an enveloping zone of k-feldspar-magnetite-pyrite alteration sampled at surface1. Results from recent channel sampling of underground historical workings at Jukes, including 31.0m @ 1.48% Cu and 0.83g/t Au1, confirmed high-grade copper-gold potential at the prospect. Results of 3D gravity inversion modelling has defined a significant gravity high anomaly located adjacent and partially overlapping the modelled magnetic pipe at Jukes. The gravity anomaly is slightly NW-SE elongated over a distance of 1km with average amplitudes between 2.5 to 3.5mGal with a peak of 3.9mGal. The area of the modelled gravity high feature is overlain by cover sequence rocks and has not been tested by previous exploration.

At the Hydes target zone, a modelled elongated magnetic pipe feature extends up to 1km vertically and occurs directly adjacent to and overlapping a circular residual gravity high anomaly around 1km in diameter with a peak amplitude of 4.6mGal, positioned on a large NW-trending fault structure (Figures 5 and 6). Historical sampling (BHP - 1960's) of outcropping chalcopyrite mineralized chloritic schists flanking the modelled magnetitic feature at Hydes returned 23.0m @ 0.8% Cu (gold not assayed, see figure 4.). A second and larger gravity anomaly occurs along the same structural trend approximately 2km to the NW of the magnetic-gravity pair anomaly at Hydes. This second anomaly is elongated E-W over a distance of 2.4km and has a peak magnitude of 7.1mGal. The Hydes target zone area remains untested by drilling.

Recent news:

Research more mining stocks with Investorideas free stock directory

Check out the Exploring Mining Podcast at Investorideas to hear great thought leaders

About Investorideas - Big Investing Ideas

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all. Our original branded content includes podcasts such as Exploring Mining, Cleantech, Crypto Corner, Cannabis News, and the AI Eye. We also create free investor stock directories for sectors including mining, crypto, renewable energy, gaming, biotech, tech, sports and more. Public companies within the sectors we cover can use our news publishing and content creation services to help tell their story to interested investors. Paid content is always disclosed.

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation is a paid featured mining stock on Investorideas, Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info: More disclaimer and disclosure info Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire /News-Upload/ Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country.