عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait's Zubaid Wins Second Swimming Gold At Arab Aquatics Contest


8/26/2024 3:05:43 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Mohammad Zubaid brought home his second swimming Gold medal on Monday, finishing top in the 100 metres freestyle contest's 15-16 age group at the Arab Aquatics competition in the Egyptian capital Cairo.
Al-Zubaid's gold is in addition to three bronzes claimed by his compatriots Khaled Al-Otaibi, Abdulkarim Al-Sebe and Fadhel Abbas respectively, upping Kuwait's medal haul at the event to eight so far, said delegation chief Faisal Abualhassan.
The competition, which features separate categories for boys and girls across the 13-18 age group, pits athletes from some 17 Arab countries against each other.
Kuwait won some four medals on day one of the competition, including Zubaid's first gold, who in the process set an Arab record of 24.68 seconds in the 50 metre Butterfly contest for 15-16 year olds. (end)
mm



MENAFN26082024000071011013ID1108602356


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search