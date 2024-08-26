Kuwait's Zubaid Wins Second Swimming Gold At Arab Aquatics Contest

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Mohammad Zubaid brought home his second swimming medal on Monday, finishing top in the 100 metres freestyle contest's 15-16 age group at the Arab Aquatics competition in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Al-Zubaid's is in addition to three bronzes claimed by his compatriots Khaled Al-Otaibi, Abdulkarim Al-Sebe and Fadhel Abbas respectively, upping Kuwait's medal haul at the event to eight so far, said delegation chief Faisal Abualhassan.

The competition, which features separate categories for boys and girls across the 13-18 age group, pits athletes from some 17 Arab countries against each other.

Kuwait won some four medals on day one of the competition, including Zubaid's first gold, who in the process set an Arab record of 24.68 seconds in the 50 metre Butterfly contest for 15-16 year olds. (end)

