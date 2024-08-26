Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Lebanon Over Demise Of Former PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the Prime of Lebanon Najib Mikati on the passing away of the former prime minister Salim Al-Hoss.

In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy with Lebanon and its people. He also prayed to God to grant him peace and mercy. (end)

