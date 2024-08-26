Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Lebanon Over Demise Of Former PM
8/26/2024 3:05:40 PM
KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of condolences to the Prime Minister of Lebanon Najib Mikati on the passing away of the former prime minister Salim Al-Hoss.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy with Lebanon and its people. He also prayed to God to grant him peace and mercy. (end)
