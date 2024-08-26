Mountain America Credit Union Among Top 50 Fastest Growing Companies In Utah

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Utah Business Fast 50 recognizes Mountain America for a record fourth consecutive year; selection based on a combination of revenue growth and total revenue

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, Utah Business named Mountain America Credit to its Fast 50, a list of the 50 fastest growing companies in Utah, based on revenue growth and total revenue. During an awards banquet held August 23, 2024, at the Grand America Hotel in downtown Salt Lake City, Utah. Mountain America was the only credit union in the top 50.



“Our significant growth over the past year is a testament to our team's dedication to our ability to provide exceptional member experiences,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America.“With a primary focus on our members we continually deliver world class financial products and resources and help them navigate an environment filled with economic uncertainties.”

Founded in 1936, Mountain America Credit Union is a full-service financial institution headquartered in Sandy, Utah, with a mission to help its members define and achieve their financial dreams. In 2023, the credit union continued to grow while offering members a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Specific growth milestones include:



Surpassed $19 billion in assets.

Is the ninth largest credit union in the United States.

Employs a workforce of 3,399. Ranked one of the nation's Top 5 Workplaces according to USA Today.

Fast 50 Award recipients are required to be in business for five years. Revenue and growth numbers are vetted by Squire & Company, one of Utah's premier accounting, advisory services, and tax firms, for financial accuracy.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $19 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with various convenient, flexible products and services and sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across six states, and over 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com .



