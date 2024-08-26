عربي


Who Is Rohan Jaitley, Will He Replace Jay Shah As BCCI Secretary?

8/26/2024 10:25:49 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) With Jay Shah likely to become the ICC Chairman, media reports suggest Rohan Jaitley has emerged as a strong contender for the BCCI Secretary post. Rohan Jaitley, son of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, has served as the DDCA President.


Who Is Rohan Jaitley, Will He Replace Jay Shah As BCCI Secretary? Image

Rohan Jaitley, son of late politician Arun Jaitley, is a potential BCCI Secretary successor to Jay Shah. If Shah becomes ICC Chairman, this might change.


Who Is Rohan Jaitley, Will He Replace Jay Shah As BCCI Secretary? Image

Media sources say Jay Shah may become ICC Chairman. In his stead, Rohan Jaitley might become the Board of Control for Cricket in India secretary. Get to know Rohan Jaitley.


Who Is Rohan Jaitley, Will He Replace Jay Shah As BCCI Secretary? Image

Rohan Jaitley is the son of former Union Minister and BJP politician Arun Jaitley. President Rohan leads DDCA. His BCCI grip is good.


Who Is Rohan Jaitley, Will He Replace Jay Shah As BCCI Secretary? Image

For years, Rohan Jaitley has been involved with cricket. He was Delhi and District Cricket Association president twice. His cricket experience is also good.


Who Is Rohan Jaitley, Will He Replace Jay Shah As BCCI Secretary? Image

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi staged five successful World Cup matches under Rohan Jaitley. That's why he's a frontrunner for BCCI secretary.


Who Is Rohan Jaitley, Will He Replace Jay Shah As BCCI Secretary? Image

Most BCCI board members, especially current secretary Jay Shah, support him. He can then take this obligation.


Who Is Rohan Jaitley, Will He Replace Jay Shah As BCCI Secretary? Image

Let us tell you that Rohan Jaitley will get this place after Jay Shah becomes the ICC Chairman. If Jai becomes the chairman, he will be the youngest boss in the history of ICC.

AsiaNet News

