Abu Dhabi Ports, Emirates Classification Society Open Offices In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 26 (KUNA) - The Abu Dhabi and the Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF) announced on Monday, the opening of two offices in Kuwait: (SAFEEN-Kuwait) and (TASNEEF Maritime) to enhance maritime cooperation, facilitate trade flow and develop logistical services in region.

On this occasion, UAE Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi said, in a ceremony held by the UAE embassy, that the opening of the two offices aims to achieve the vision and aspiration of wise leaderships of both countries.

He continued that this step is meant to enhance cooperation and integration in various fields and strengthen economic and investment relations by improving the connectivity between local, regional and international markets.

Al-Neyadi praised the efforts of Abu Dhabi Ports Group and TASNEEF in entering Kuwaiti market and taking advantage of the benefits that this market offers, providing distinguished and diverse services to local, regional, and international clients and traders.

Noting that (SAFEEN-Kuwait) office is part of AD Ports Group, which is a major driver of global trade. Industry and logistics services, as it includes key business sectors such as ports, economic cities, free zones, maritime and shipping services, as well as logistics and digital services.

With SAFEEN as the first office in AD Group in the Gulf Cooperation Council states, he mentioned that the group has expanded its global markets, opening in 50 countries with a portfolio of more than 33 international ports and terminals.

He said that UAE hosts many Kuwaiti companies invested in various sectors, as UAE's markets are open to increase these investments with the private sector in Kuwait.

He expressed his wishes to advance the maritime and logistics sector to new levels of prosperity, progress, and leadership, which represents the backbone of global trade.

On his part, the Executive Vice President of the Emirates Classification Society, Waleed Al Tamimi, said in press release that Kuwait is the second market to enter after Indonesia, highlighting Kuwait's importance as a fertile ground for opportunities and achievements.

The Abu Dhabi Ports Group was established in 2006 and specializes in managing and operating local and international ports.

The TASNEEF Maritime is one of the companies under the Emirates Classification Society, which was established in 2012 as the first Arab maritime classification society and is registered as one of the global organizations with the International Maritime Organization. (end)

