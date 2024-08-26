Saudi, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs talk over developments in Gaza

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Saudi of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah engaged in a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, to address the ongoing developments in the Gaza Strip. This discussion highlighted the current situation in Gaza, reflecting the shared interest of both nations in understanding and responding to the evolving circumstances in the region.



During their conversation, the two ministers also explored the state of bilateral relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran. They emphasized the significance of maintaining and enhancing these ties through continuous coordination and mutual consultations. Both parties expressed a commitment to working together to further develop their relationship across various sectors.



The discussion underscored the importance of sustained dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Iran, aiming to foster stronger cooperation and understanding. By addressing key regional issues and bilateral concerns, the two foreign ministers sought to strengthen their partnership and address challenges effectively.



Overall, the phone call between Prince Faisal and Araghchi illustrated a concerted effort to navigate the complexities of regional politics and improve diplomatic relations. Their focus on both immediate issues in Gaza and broader bilateral coordination reflects a strategic approach to international diplomacy and regional stability.

MENAFN26082024000045015839ID1108601494