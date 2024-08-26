Kanerika Unveils New Brand Identity: Transforming Businesses

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kanerika , a fast-growing global and services provider, today announced its new brand identity and vision, "Transforming Businesses," signaling its commitment to innovation and long-term partnerships with clients.

Founded in 2015, Kanerika has consistently driven advancements across AI/ML, Data Analytics, RPA, Data Governance, Data Integration, and migration services. The company's flagship product, FLIP, a zero-code DataOps tool, simplifies and automates data transformation pipelines, helping organizations gain valuable insights faster.

Kanerika, a global technology & services provider, announced its new brand identity & vision, "Transforming Businesses".

"This new brand identity marks a significant milestone in our journey," said Samidha Garud, Co-founder and CEO of Kanerika. "It reflects our evolution, growing capabilities, and commitment to providing transformative solutions that add substantial value to our clients' operations."

The rebranding emphasizes Kanerika's dedication to merging deep industry knowledge with cutting-edge technology to deliver superior outcomes and build long-lasting client relationships. Kanerika is committed to elevating enterprise productivity and efficiency with state-of-the-art technologies, catering to a diverse range of industries from banking and finance to manufacturing and retail.

Kanerika's core strengths include:

Long-term approach focused on shared purpose and client successInnovation through proprietary frameworks andcomposable solution architectureHarnessing collective knowledge for transformative impact

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner in Data & AI and Azure, Kanerika is well-positioned to support organizations in navigating transitions, improving responsiveness, and enhancing business performance across various sectors.

"As we step into this new phase, we're more dedicated than ever to enhancing our offerings and adapting in an ever-evolving technological landscape," added Garud. "This ensures Kanerika remains at the forefront of the industry, continuously providing innovative solutions that exceed expectations."

About Kanerika

Kanerika is a premier provider of data-driven software solutions and services that facilitate the transformation of businesses. As a Microsoft Solutions Partner in Data & AI and Azure, the firm employs cutting-edge technologies and agile methodologies to ensure exceptional outcomes for various clients. Kanerika's commitment to innovation and strong partnerships positions it at the forefront of empowering organizations to achieve their growth and transformation goals.

For more information, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Kanerika Inc.