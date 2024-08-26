Bangladesh requests from India to banish ousted Premier

(MENAFN) The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), the main opposition faction in Bangladesh, has formally requested that India extradite the country’s recently ousted Prime Hasina. Hasina, who resigned under pressure following widespread protests over job quota policies, has been residing in India since her departure from Dhaka earlier this month.



The upheaval in Bangladesh culminated in Hasina’s resignation and the formation of an interim led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. The BNP’s Secretary-General, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, criticized India for harboring Hasina, accusing her of plotting against the revolution that led to her downfall and asserting that India's actions undermine its commitment to democratic principles.



Under the existing bilateral treaty between India and Bangladesh, New Delhi is obligated to extradite individuals facing legal proceedings for "extraditable crimes." However, the treaty excludes cases deemed political, and extradition requests not made in good faith can be declined. This provision complicates the BNP's demand, as the treaty’s applicability to politically motivated cases remains contentious.



The BNP’s push for Hasina's extradition highlights ongoing tensions between the two countries, reflecting broader regional dynamics. The party's demands have sparked debate over international legal obligations and the intersection of political and judicial processes in extradition matters.

MENAFN26082024000045015687ID1108600904