Russia starts great marine expedition on African coast

(MENAFN) The Russian Agency for Fisheries (Rosrybolovstvo) has initiated a significant research expedition, known as the Great African Expedition, to study marine biological resources along the coastlines of 18 African countries situated in both the Indian and Atlantic Oceans. The formal launch of this ambitious project occurred on Wednesday at the marine fishing port in Kaliningrad, Russia, and was marked by the presence of Russian Deputy Prime Dmitry Patrushev and other high-ranking officials.



During the ceremony, Patrushev highlighted the scope and importance of the expedition, noting that such extensive research had not been conducted since the 1980s. The initiative aims to evaluate the aquatic biological resources present along Africa's coastlines and to identify new potential fishing areas. Patrushev emphasized that this research is not only a major step forward for Russia but also holds significant promise for the participating African nations.



“The Great African Expedition represents one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the fishing industry,” Patrushev declared. He detailed that the expedition will provide valuable data on fish reserves and help to open up new fishing zones, further expanding Russia’s fishing operations. Russia, which is among the top five global leaders in catch volume, set a record last year with a harvest of 5.37 million tons of aquatic resources.



Patrushev also pointed out the beneficial impact this expedition will have on African countries. By sharing insights and data on marine resources, Russia aims to enhance global food security and support African nations in managing their aquatic resources more effectively. “This endeavor will not only bolster our fishing industry but will also contribute significantly to global food security,” Patrushev stated.



The Great African Expedition marks a strategic move by Russia to strengthen its presence in global marine research and expand its fishing operations, while also fostering collaborative efforts with African nations to ensure sustainable management of oceanic resources.

