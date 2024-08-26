Lebanese Caretaker Premier, British Foreign Secretary talk about events in Lebanon

(MENAFN) Lebanese Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy held a significant phone conversation on Sunday to address the intensifying situation in southern Lebanon. The dialogue focused on the urgent need for measures to de-escalate the growing tensions and prevent the situation from deteriorating into an all-out war.



In their discussion, Mikati emphasized that the path to resolving the current crisis lies in the strict implementation of international resolutions. He stressed that these resolutions are crucial for addressing the ongoing violence and for establishing a framework that can lead to lasting peace. Mikati pointedly called for Israel to halt its continuous violations and aggressive actions, arguing that these practices are exacerbating the conflict and hindering progress towards a resolution.



Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed Mikati's concerns, underscoring the importance of international cooperation and adherence to established agreements in managing the crisis. Both leaders shared a common perspective on the necessity of prioritizing diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region and prevent further escalation.



The conversation highlights the growing international concern over the situation in Lebanon and reflects a broader push for diplomatic solutions amidst rising tensions. The emphasis on ending violence and adhering to international norms underscores the commitment of both Lebanese and British officials to addressing the crisis through peaceful and constructive means.



This dialogue comes at a critical juncture, as the situation in southern Lebanon remains volatile, with potential risks of broader conflict if not managed carefully. The collaboration between Lebanon and the United Kingdom in this context illustrates the importance of international solidarity and proactive engagement in addressing regional conflicts.

