Russia requests from France to justify Durov detention

(MENAFN) The Russian embassy in Paris has urgently requested an explanation from French authorities regarding the arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the Telegram messaging app. According to French reports, Durov, who holds multiple citizenships including French, UAE, and Saint Kitts and Nevis, was detained upon his arrival at Paris-Le Bourget Airport on Saturday. He is scheduled to appear before a judge on Sunday evening. French authorities reportedly issued an arrest warrant for Durov, citing concerns that insufficient moderation on Telegram allows the platform to be misused by criminals.



In response to the arrest, the Russian embassy has demanded a detailed account from French officials and called for assurances that Durov's rights will be safeguarded and that consular access will be granted. As of now, the embassy has not received a response from Paris. Diplomatic sources have noted that French authorities seem to be avoiding cooperation on the matter.



The Russian Foreign Ministry has followed up with an official diplomatic note to Paris, emphasizing the need for consular access to Durov. Maria Zakharova, the ministry's spokeswoman, highlighted that Durov’s French citizenship complicates the situation, as France views it as a significant factor in the case. Zakharova has also urged international human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, to advocate for free speech and exert pressure on France to release Durov.



The situation has drawn considerable international attention and criticism, raising questions about the intersection of digital freedoms and national legal actions. The ongoing diplomatic efforts underscore the broader implications of Durov’s arrest on international relations and individual rights.

