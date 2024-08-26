Suspect in German festival knife murdering gets detained

(MENAFN) German authorities have apprehended a 26-year-old Syrian man suspected of carrying out a fatal knife attack at a public festival in Solingen on Friday. The attack resulted in three deaths and eight injuries during the city's 650th anniversary celebration.



The alleged attacker, who had arrived in Germany in December 2022 and was granted asylum, turned himself in to the shortly after 11 p.m. He approached officers while still covered in blood and identified himself, saying, “I’m the one you’re looking for.” The suspect was discovered hiding in a nearby backyard.



Initially, authorities had detained two individuals who were not connected to the attack. Among those detained was a 15-year-old boy who was suspected of having prior knowledge of the planned assault but failed to report it. Another individual was arrested at a refugee center near the crime scene.



Herbert Reul, the Interior Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, confirmed on ARD public TV that the actual suspect had been taken into custody. Reul expressed relief following the arrest and noted that police had recovered significant evidence related to the crime.



The suspect's attack involved randomly targeting festival-goers, resulting in the deaths of two men, aged 56 and 67, and a 56-year-old woman. Eyewitnesses described the attacker as an "Arab-looking man" who targeted individuals' throats and necks. The violent incident has left the community in shock and has prompted an ongoing investigation into the motives behind the assault.

