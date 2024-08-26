Expanded series of negotiations begins in Cairo

(MENAFN) An expanded series of negotiations began yesterday in Cairo, aimed at addressing the ongoing Gaza conflict, with a focus on securing a ceasefire and negotiating a prisoner exchange. These talks unfold against a backdrop of significant internal strife within Israel, which is affecting the delegation's effectiveness and complicating the negotiation process. Hamas has reiterated its position on the American proposal put forward on July 2, specifically rejecting any Israeli military presence in the "Philadelphia" or "Netzarim" regions.



An Egyptian source has disclosed that the United States is actively collaborating with mediators to draft additional proposals designed to close the gaps between Israel and Hamas, and to establish clear implementation mechanisms for any agreements reached. The complexity of these negotiations is further intensified by ongoing disputes between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country's security agencies. Allegations suggest that Netanyahu is publicly supporting the success of the Cairo talks while simultaneously working to obstruct them.



The situation is further strained by fears that a failure to reach a ceasefire could lead to an escalation of the regional conflict, potentially mirroring the recent uptick in violence along the northern front with Lebanon. Israel is currently facing a strategic dilemma, marked by growing frustration and internal confusion. There are concerns that the Israeli military could struggle to manage multiple fronts if conflicts arise either simultaneously or in a coordinated fashion.



Political and security experts within Israel attribute the risk of prolonged conflict or an expanded regional war to Netanyahu’s ongoing efforts to block both the prisoner exchange and ceasefire agreements. This situation highlights the increasing difficulty of resolving the conflict and the substantial obstacles to achieving a lasting resolution.

