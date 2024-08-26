عربي


Russian Attack On Ukraine: One Killed, Five Injured In Lutsk

8/26/2024 6:08:54 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Lutsk, one person was killed and five more were injured as a result of Russian strikes on Monday morning, August 26.

Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk wrote this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“As a result of enemy shelling, five people were injured, one person was killed in Lutsk today,” he wrote.

Read also: Three people wounded in Mykolaiv region as result of Russian shelling

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russians attacked Lutsk several times in the morning, damaging residential buildings and an infrastructure facility.

Photo: State Emergency Service

UkrinForm

