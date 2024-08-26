OIC Secretary-General Leads the Delegation of the General Secretariat to the 50th CFM Session in Cameroon

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, August 25, 2024



The Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), H.E. Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, will head the delegation of the OIC General Secretariat to the 50th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM), to be held in Yaoundé, the capital of the Republic of Cameroon, on 29-30 August 2024. The Conference will be held under the theme “Development of Transport and Communications Infrastructure within the OIC Framework: A Key Tool in the Fight against Poverty and Insecurity”.

The Secretary-General will deliver his opening remarks in which he will review the OIC positions and efforts on causes of the Islamic world and the crises ahead, in light of the escalation of the serious Israeli attacks in Palestine, especially the Gaza Strip, and the ensuing escalation of tension in the Middle East.

In his report to the conference, Mr. Taha will also review OIC initiatives, projects efforts undertaken since the 49th CFM session, held in Nouakchott, the Islamic Republic of Mauritania in 2023 as a follow-up of the implementation of the Resolutions of the said session in various areas.

The 50thSession, to which Foreign Ministers of the OIC Member States are invited, will discuss many vital and urgent resolutions and issues covering political fields, the question of Palestine and Al-Quds Al-Sharif, economic affairs, science, and technology, cultural and social issues, women, youth and the elderly, humanitarian affairs, information, legal, and organizational matters, and other issues of concern to the Islamic world.

The 50thCFM session in Yaoundé coincides with the 50th anniversary of the accession of the Republic of Cameroon to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in 1974.













