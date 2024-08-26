Azerenergy Enhances Skills & Infrastructure In Garabagh

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
In a significant move to boost local expertise and strengthen
regional infrastructure, "AzerEnergy" OJSC, in partnership with the
State Employment Agency, has conducted a comprehensive training
program for employees at small hydroelectric power plants in
Lachin. This initiative, part of Azerbaijan's broader
reconstruction efforts, includes advanced training on hydraulic
facility operations and the establishment of new energy projects.
With a focus on skill development and infrastructure expansion,
these efforts are designed to support the revitalization of
Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur, providing sustainable employment and
enhancing regional energy security.
In a concerted effort to enhance the skills and professional
capabilities of employees at small hydroelectric power plants in
the Lachin region, "AzerEnergy" OJSC, in collaboration with the
State Employment Agency, has successfully conducted an in-depth
training course on the "Operation of Hydraulic Facilities." This
program, structured in four stages, aims to elevate operational
standards and provide critical skills to local and displaced
workers.
Training and employment impact:
The training course was attended by 36 employees from various
Small Water Power Stations across nine locations in Lachin.
Notably, this initiative included seven local residents who were
directly employed and 26 internally displaced persons (IDPs) from
the Lachin district. In a significant development, 19 of these IDPs
will soon be provided with housing by the state, highlighting the
broader socio-economic benefits of the program.
Upon completion of the training, participants were awarded
certificates by "AzerEnergy," the State Employment Agency, and
representatives from the Presidential Special Representation in
Lachin. This certification not only recognizes their enhanced
skills but also integrates them into the ongoing regional
development efforts.
Broader regional developments:
The training initiative is part of the "1st State Program on the
Great Return," which aims to ensure continuous and reliable
electricity supply and foster local employment in Garabagh and East
Zangezur. In line with this program, " Garabagh Regional
Electricity Network" and "Green Energy Power Stations" LLCs have
been established, creating approximately 500 permanent jobs for
residents of these liberated areas.
Hydroelectric and infrastructure
advancements:
In 2023, "AzerEnergy" OJSC made significant strides in expanding
the energy infrastructure in the liberated territories:
New Hydropower Plants: Twelve new substations and hydropower
plants were commissioned, including the "Chirag-1" (8.33 MW),
"Chirag-2" (3.6 MW), "Qamishli" (6.33 MW), "Soyugbulag" (5.3 MW),
and "Meydan" (3.4 MW) small hydropower plants in Kalbajar.
Additionally, the "Mishni" (8.25 MW) and "Alkhasli" (6 MW) plants
in Lachin were reconstructed, and the 10.5 MW "Jahangirbeyli"
Hydropower Station was inaugurated. The 110-kilovolt "Aghdam"
junction substation was also launched in December.
International energy projects: The 330-kilovolt
"Jabrayl" junction substation was put into operation as part of the
Azerbaijan-Turkiye-Europe international energy corridor
project.
Ongoing and upcoming projects :
Construction began on nine new power plants, and the development
of 12 hydroelectric stations in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur is
progressing, with several nearing completion. These projects are
set to contribute significantly to the region's energy needs and
environmental sustainability.
In conclusion the recent initiatives by "AzerEnergy" not only
demonstrate a commitment to enhancing local skills and providing
sustainable employment but also underscore a robust investment in
regional infrastructure. The substantial advancements in
hydroelectric power and the strategic implementation of energy
projects align with Azerbaijan's broader goals of energy security
and economic revitalization. As these developments continue, they
are expected to play a pivotal role in the long-term recovery and
growth of the liberated territories.
