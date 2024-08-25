Bus Accident Kills 25 People In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (KUNA) -- At least 25 were killed and another received injuries when a bus traveling towards eastern Rawalpindi city fell into a ditch on Sunday.





According to a statement by Punjab's rescue department official Usman Gujjar, the coaster traveling from Kahuta to Rawalpindi city fell into a ditch due to the coaster's failed brakes.





"The tragic accident occurred on the Girari Bridge of Kahuta's Azad Pattan Road," said the official.





The bodies have been shifted to the run Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Kahuta.





The official confirmed that 25 people including 20 men, four women, and a child were killed in the tragic accident.





President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari expressed his sympathies and sent condolences to the bereaved families and also emphasized on the need to speed up relief activities.





Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. In a statement by PM House, he prayed "for the high ranks of the departed souls and patience for their families".





The premier also directed "authorities to provide immediate medical aid to the injured". (end)





sbk











MENAFN25082024000071011013ID1108599187