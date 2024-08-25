Norouzi Believes Afghanistan Can Win Futsal World Cup

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) With just under three weeks to go, the Futsal Uzbekistan 2024TM is about to begin. Afghanistan's team will face Angola on September 15.

Afghanistan player Mahdi Norouzi spoke to FIFA, emphasizing the significance of the World Cup for the Afghan people, who have long awaited this moment.

Afghanistan's journey to the World Cup began with their debut in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers in April, where they defied expectations.

The team, under Majid Mortezaei, secured 5-3 victories over Iraq and Kyrgyz Republic, earning their place in the World Cup through the play-offs.

Norouzi expressed the team's joy in making their country proud and bringing happiness to the Afghan people.

The Afghanistan head coach has been analyzing Angola's star player, Helber Garcia, and other key players, preparing a strategic plan for the match.

Facing Argentina, a top contender from previous World Cups, will be a challenge, but Afghanistan remains determined and fearless.

Norouzi acknowledged Argentina's strength but stressed that Afghanistan's motivation is unmatched and they are prepared to compete vigorously.

The team's primary goal is to advance past the group stage, with hopes of winning the title, despite the competition being tough.

Norouzi believes Afghanistan has a good chance, noting the presence of many star players from Brazil, Portugal, Spain, and their own team.

Afghanistan's proximity to Uzbekistan and large expatriate community there will likely ensure strong local support at the tournament.

Fans who cannot attend can watch live broadcasts on Ariana Television, with Afghanistan's first match set for September 15 at 17:00 FIFA Futsal World Cup in Uzbekistan marks a significant event for Central Asia, drawing international attention and support.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram