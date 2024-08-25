Derby Barracks/ DUI & Excessive Speed Arrest
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE Police
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5004416
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 8/24/2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 105, Newport Center, VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 & Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Silas Sicard
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N. Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/24/2024, at approximately 1830 hours, while monitoring west
bound traffic on Vermont Route 105; I observed two vehicles traveling west near
Bear Mountain Rd I then observed the second vehicle, accelerate and pass
vehicle 1. Using LIDAR a speed of 87 MPH was obtained on the target vehicle.
The speed limit on this section of Vermont Route 105 is a posted 50MPH. A motor
vehicle stop was conducted with the target vehicle and the operator was
identified as Silas Sicard of N Troy. During the stop, the odor of intoxicants
was detected, and indicators of impairment were observed. Sicard was placed
under arrest for suspicion of DUI & transported to the Derby Barracks for
processing. Sicard was issued a citation to appear on 9/10/24 in Orleans
Superior Court for the above-mentioned offenses.
LODGED: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Orleans County
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/10/24 at 0830 hours
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at
the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
