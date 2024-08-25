Bangladesh Need 30 To Win First Test, Pakistan 146 All Out

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rawalpindi, Pakistan: Bangladesh need 30 runs to win a Test against Pakistan for the first time after they dismissed the home team for 146 in the second innings of the first Test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Pakistan trailed by 117 runs on the first innings but their batters failed to regroup, Mohammad Rizwan top-scoring with 51 as Bangladesh's spinners took seven of the nine wickets to fall on day five.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (4-21) and Shakib Al Hasan (3-44) were the main wicket-takers for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh are chasing their first win in 14 Tests against Pakistan.

Pakistan made 448-6 declared in their first innings but Bangladesh replied with 565, their highest Test score against their South Asian rival.

The second Test starts at the same venue from August 30.