Trump consents Kennedy`s approvement

Former President Donald has officially accepted the endorsement of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has decided to end his independent presidential campaign and back Trump's bid for the White House in swing states. Kennedy's endorsement was announced on Friday and quickly followed by a joint appearance with Trump at a rally in Glendale, Arizona.



At the rally, 70-year-old RFK Jr. praised Trump, stating that his presidency would “make America healthy again” and safeguard the nation against “totalitarianism.” Trump reciprocated with gratitude, expressing his admiration for Kennedy and his late relatives, Senator Robert Kennedy and President John F. Kennedy. He asserted that they would be “very, very proud of Bobby.”



In a notable gesture, Trump promised to establish a “new independent commission on presidential assassination attempts” if he wins the election. This commission would be tasked with declassifying all remaining documents related to President John F. Kennedy’s assassination in 1963 and investigating last month’s attempt on Trump’s own life.



Trump also lauded RFK Jr.’s extensive career advocating for public health and announced plans to create a “panel of top experts” to collaborate with Kennedy. This panel will focus on investigating the causes behind the long-term rise in chronic health issues and childhood diseases.



Robert F. Kennedy Jr., initially a Democrat, attempted to challenge President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination last year but faced significant resistance within the party. Subsequently, he launched a third-party campaign in October but has now aligned with Trump’s Republican campaign.

