Telegram creator Durov gets detained by French law enforcement

(MENAFN) Pavel Durov, the Russian entrepreneur and founder of the popular messaging app Telegram, was detained by French authorities on Saturday evening, as reported by local broadcaster LCI. Durov, who holds French citizenship along with passports from the United Arab Emirates, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and Russia, was arrested at Paris-Le Bourget Airport upon arriving on a private jet from Azerbaijan.



Durov, 39, was accompanied by a woman and his bodyguard at the time of his arrest. The French authorities have issued an arrest warrant as part of a preliminary investigation into several serious allegations. Paris is scrutinizing Telegram for its alleged insufficient moderation of content, potential encryption-related issues, and its perceived lack of cooperation with law enforcement. These factors have led to suspicions that Durov might be involved in drug trafficking, pedophilia offenses, and fraud.



French broadcaster TF1 reported that Durov is scheduled to appear before a judge later that night and could face a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years. Additionally, as a French citizen, Durov might also be facing accusations related to violations of European Union sanctions imposed on Moscow due to his connections in Russia.



The arrest warrant for Durov was initially valid only within French territory, and the circumstances leading to his detention remain unclear. According to a source close to the investigation, Durov’s arrest might have been the result of a procedural error, but the details are still under review.

