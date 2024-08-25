German singer gets fined over Nazi salute

(MENAFN) A German court has imposed a substantial fine on pop star Melanie Muller for making a Nazi salute during a concert and for possessing illegal drugs, allegations she has denied. The district court in Leipzig handed down an EUR80,000 (USD89,000) penalty on Friday, significantly exceeding the EUR5,700 initially sought by prosecutors.



Muller, a former reality TV personality known for her appearances on shows such as *The Bachelor* and *Pool Champions*, expressed shock at the verdict and struggled to regain her composure in court, according to a report by the German tabloid *Bild*.



The case against Muller revolves around her performance in September 2022, when footage surfaced showing her making a gesture reminiscent of the Nazi salute. This action, along with other symbols associated with Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist party, is strictly prohibited in Germany.



Muller’s defense team argued that their client does not hold right-wing sympathies and that the salute was merely an enthusiastic gesture intended to energize the crowd. They claimed Muller was simply pumping her fist and chanting to excite her audience.



Despite these arguments, Judge Lucas Findeisen ruled against Muller, finding her guilty of using symbols linked to unconstitutional or terrorist organizations. The judge noted that the footage clearly showed Muller adopting the mood of the right-wing crowd, repeatedly making the illegal gesture, and chanting the Nazi slogan "Sieg Heil" with concert attendees.

MENAFN25082024000045015687ID1108598158