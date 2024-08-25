(MENAFN) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has declared his support for candidate Donald and will end his independent presidential campaign, but only in swing states crucial to the election. Kennedy, the son of Senator Robert Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy, initially sought the nomination last April but faced significant obstacles within the party. In October, he shifted to a third-party run.



On Friday, Kennedy announced his decision to withdraw from the presidential race, explaining that he no longer believes he has a viable path to victory. He stated, “Many months ago I promised the American people I would withdraw from the race if I became a spoiler.” His decision is driven by his belief that key issues such as free speech, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and what he terms the “war on our children” are better addressed by Trump.



Kennedy criticized the Democratic Party for what he views as its alignment with war, censorship, and corporate interests, including big pharma and big tech. He accused the party of contributing to the conflict in Ukraine, alleging that the United States government, under Democratic leadership, orchestrated a coup in 2014 and rejected a peace plan in 2019. According to Kennedy, these actions have led to a devastating conflict that has claimed over 600,000 Ukrainian lives.



Kennedy’s endorsement of Trump reflects his disillusionment with the Democratic Party and his alignment with Trump on several issues he believes are critical to the nation’s future.

