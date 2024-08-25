Harris makes army power pledge

(MENAFN) United States Vice President Kamala Harris has pledged to uphold America’s military superiority as the “most lethal” force globally, should she win the presidency in the November elections. Harris made this commitment in her acceptance speech at the 2024 National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday.



In her address, Harris emphasized her track record as vice president, highlighting her experience in confronting security threats, negotiating with international leaders, bolstering alliances, and engaging with United States stationed abroad. “As commander-in-chief, I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world,” she asserted, reflecting her continued commitment to military strength.



Harris also criticized former President Donald Trump, accusing him of having threatened to abandon NATO. In contrast, she vowed to remain steadfast in supporting the United States-led military alliance, stating, “As president, I will stand strong with Ukraine and our NATO allies.” This statement reaffirms her support for Ukraine amid its ongoing conflict with Russia.



Furthermore, Harris expressed strong support for Israel, asserting that she would uphold Israel’s right to defend itself. She condemned the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the hostage-taking of around 250 individuals. In response to this attack, Israel's airstrikes and ground offensive in Gaza have led to over 40,000 Palestinian deaths and more than 93,000 injuries, according to Palestinian health authorities. Harris emphasized her commitment to ensuring that Israel does not face such “horror” again.

MENAFN25082024000045015687ID1108598147