Sudanese Pres Vows To Work With UN To Deliver Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KHARTOUM, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- The President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese General Abdulfattah Al-Burhan vowed on Sunday to facilitate humanitarian aid by working with the United Nations (UN) and other agencies.

During a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Al-Burhan reaffirmed the Sudanese government's commitment to humanitarian aid by opening the Adre border, west of Sudan, according to a statement by the Sovereign Council of Sudan.

The UN will also work with Sudanese authorities to establish a simplified system for faster processing and delivery of aid. (end)

mam













MENAFN25082024000071011013ID1108597912