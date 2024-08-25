Sudanese Pres Vows To Work With UN To Deliver Humanitarian Aid
8/25/2024 5:10:54 AM
KHARTOUM, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- The President of the Sovereign Council of Sudan and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese army General Abdulfattah Al-Burhan vowed on Sunday to facilitate humanitarian aid by working with the United Nations (UN) and other agencies.
During a phone call with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Al-Burhan reaffirmed the Sudanese government's commitment to humanitarian aid by opening the Adre border, west of Sudan, according to a statement by the Sovereign Council of Sudan.
The UN will also work with Sudanese authorities to establish a simplified system for faster processing and delivery of aid. (end)
