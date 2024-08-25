QC Receives Support From Charity Partner

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In the context of partnership and collaboration in humanitarian and community work, iHorizons and People Dynamics have made a contribution to support the humanitarian projects of Qatar Charity (QC) under the Charity Partner (CP) programme.

The donation was received by Khalid Alyafei, director of the Customer Service Department at QC, from Yasser Hamad, president of iHorizons and People Dynamics.

The company will enjoy several benefits granted by QC for joining the CP programme in support of community programmes and humanitarian projects for targeted groups.

Al-Yafei emphasised QC's keenness to expand the community partnership to assist vulnerable communities, calling on all companies and institutions within Qatar to join the CP programme.

Hamad said:“We believe in corporate social responsibility and seek to support charitable initiatives in Qatar and beyond. Most importantly, we aim to establish partnerships with humanitarian entities we trust to deliver support to those in need. Therefore, there is no better partner than Qatar Charity to deliver our support to the needy.”

