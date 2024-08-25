Sadd Brace For Tough Derby Against Arabi

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Defending champions Al Sadd had a losing start to the new season as they lost to Al Shamal in their opening clash of Ooredoo Stars League. The Wolves, however, hit back strongly with a 5-1 win over Qatar SC in the next match. Now, their new coach Felix Sanchez wants his side to be cautious and confident at the same time.

Sadd will play Arabi on their home turf at Jassim Bin Hamad on Thursday at 8.30pm. Arabi have had two draws so far; goalless against Al Shahania and a 1-1 stalemate against Al Wakrah in the last round.

Speaking ahead of the match, Sadd's coach Sanchez termed Arabi as a difficult opposition.“We will be playing a team that has achieved good results last season. They are a team that is difficult to beat as a group. They have individual brilliance and have players who can make a difference,” said the Spaniard.

“We know that we will need to play a very good match, we must continue with the same approach as the last match. There were moments when the team played well and we showed a strong competitive spirit. We need to continue in the same way in order to compete at a high level against Al Arabi,” the former Qatar coach said.

“We know that the match against Al Arabi will be a different match and in a different scenario, so we will try to continue on the same path and do our best to achieve victory. This type of match is considered as a big derby, so I think it is a good opportunity for the fans to enjoy a good football atmosphere in the stadium. Everyone knows that it is a big match and the three points are important, so we hope that our fans will be with us during this match,” stressed Sanchez.

Sadd player Abdullah al-Yazidi said:“We are focused and confident in order to continue the victories after the last win over Qatar SC. We have high morale in order to keep working and correcting the mistakes, so we can beat Al Arabi and please our fans.”

Meanwhile, Arabi's coach Younes Ali said his team would need to bring its best to beat Al Sadd in their backyard.“We must appear strongly in the upcoming match. We play an important and popular match outside our stadium and we seek to achieve victory but this cannot be achieved unless we face the opponents with a high fighting spirit and full of concentration from the start till the final whistle. Al Sadd are not easy opponents and we must do our best possible to get the victory we seek,” said Ali.

“Preparations are in full swing and everyone is giving their best in training, and we are determined to present a strong performance that will please the Al Arabi fans,” he added.

Arabi player Simo Kedari said:“The team's preparations for the match are going on well and we look forward to achieve our ambitions and make the fans happy. We are well aware that our mission will not be easy, especially since the competitors are a team that should not be underestimated, but we will do our best to return with the three points and beat Al Sadd. Winning over Al Sadd will be a strong motivation for the team to get back on the right path and we will do our best to achieve victory.”

Qatar SC will be meeting Al Shamal in a simultaneous kick off at 8.30pm at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium while Al Duhail will meet Umm Salal in the opening match of third round at 6.30pm at the Khalifa International Stadium.

On Friday, Al Gharafa and Al Rayyan will play at Al Bayt Stadium (6.30pm); Al Ahli will meet Al Khor at Al Thumama Stadium (8.30pm); and Al Shahania will face Al Wakrah at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (8.30pm). The league will take a 20-day break before returning to action on September 23.