Egypt Continues Efforts To Establish Ceasefire In Gaza -- FM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 24 (KUNA) -- Egyptian of Foreign Affairs Dr. Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed his country's desire to reach a truce agreement which could allow exchange of hostages and prisoners between the Israeli forces and the Palestinian movements.

This came about during a call between the Minister Abdelatty and the Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Spokesman to the Egyptian Foreign Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zaid said in a statement on Saturday.

The two ministers discussed the crisis in the Middle East region with emphasis on the ongoing war in Gaza and the repeated violations of international and humanitarian laws by the Israeli occupation authorities.

Dr. Abdelatty expressed hope to see the mediation efforts succeed to ease tension in the region to avoid it slipping into a vicious cycle of violence, according to the statement.

Both sides agreed to continue discussions on the developments in the region, and to follow up on the bilateral relations between the two countries. (end)

