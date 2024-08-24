Musakhel Residents Frustrated With Inadequate Health Services

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of Mushakhel district in southeastern Khost province are complaining about inadequate healthcare services in their area, saying they must to the provincial capital even for minor illnesses.

In Margha village of Mushakhel, locals complain the is closed on Fridays and is inadequately equipped to handle the large population.

Kimya Gul, a resident, explained to Pajhwok Afghan News,“The clinic is very small for the large population here. During the day, the crowd is so large it feels like a major emergency. With just one doctor managing this small facility, it's clear it's not enough.”

Abdul Samad, another inhabitant, urged agencies concerned to expand services at the clinic to address patients' needs in a timely manner.

He added:“The clinic operates from 7am to 1pm and then it closes. We hope the government will extend it to 24 hours a day.”

Residents also pointed out that the clinic lacked gynecology department and other essential services, forcing many to travel to Khost city for medical care.

Mangal, a resident, highlighted difficulties faced by female patients, saying,“This area is far from Khost city, making it challenging for female patients to reach the city in time. We request the Department of Public Health to consider appointing female doctors.”

Several other residents of Margha area expressed similar concerns, saying they are forced to transfer patients to Khost city for even minor ailments.

Dr. Sheragul Zadaran, Deputy Director of Public Health Department, said:“The Khost Public Health Department and provincial administration are working tirelessly to provide 24-hour services. We are aware of the challenges in remote areas and are committed to addressing these issues.”

Margha, which is approximately 40 kilometers away from Khost City, is home to about 800 families, according to available information.

Sa/ma