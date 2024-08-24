Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT -- Israeli on southern Lebanon kill at least five people and wound several others.

3174361 ISTANBUL -- Turkiye and Russia resume joint patrols in northern Syria.

BERLIN -- At least three persons are killed and seven others in horrific knife attack in Solingen city, west Germany.

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden announces a new package of military assistance for Ukraine and sanctions on 40 pro-Russia entities and individuals.

3174363 NEW DELHI -- At least 22 people are killed and two others go missing in flash floods and landslides in northeastern India. (end)

gb







MENAFN24082024000071011013ID1108596329