Members Of Azerbaijan Judo Team Underwent Surgery
Date
8/24/2024 6:08:44 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Eljan Hajiyev and Yashar Najafov, members
of the Azerbaijan judo national team, were operated by a highly
specialized surgeon invited from abroad, Azernews
reports.
According to the information provided by the Azerbaijan Judo
Federation, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva underwent Latarjet surgery due to
her left shoulder injury, Yashar Najafov underwent arthroscopic
SLAP lesion refixation with an anchor for labrum tear, and Elcan
Hajiyev underwent minimally invasive refixation of the
acromioclavicular joint and anterior cruciate ligament
reconstruction with Endobutton.
G. Mammadaliyeva is expected to return to training after 16-20
weeks (about 4-5 months), Yashar Najafov after 12 weeks (about 3
months) and Elcan Hajiyev after 20-24 weeks (about 5-6 months).
MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108596192
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.