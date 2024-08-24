عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Members Of Azerbaijan Judo Team Underwent Surgery

Members Of Azerbaijan Judo Team Underwent Surgery


8/24/2024 6:08:44 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Eljan Hajiyev and Yashar Najafov, members of the Azerbaijan judo national team, were operated by a highly specialized surgeon invited from abroad, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva underwent Latarjet surgery due to her left shoulder injury, Yashar Najafov underwent arthroscopic SLAP lesion refixation with an anchor for labrum tear, and Elcan Hajiyev underwent minimally invasive refixation of the acromioclavicular joint and anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction with Endobutton.

G. Mammadaliyeva is expected to return to training after 16-20 weeks (about 4-5 months), Yashar Najafov after 12 weeks (about 3 months) and Elcan Hajiyev after 20-24 weeks (about 5-6 months).

MENAFN24082024000195011045ID1108596192


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search