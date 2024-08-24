Members Of Azerbaijan Judo Team Underwent Surgery

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Gultaj Mammadaliyeva, Eljan Hajiyev and Yashar Najafov, members of the Azerbaijan judo national team, were operated by a highly specialized surgeon invited from abroad, Azernews reports.

According to the information provided by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, Gultaj Mammadaliyeva underwent Latarjet surgery due to her left shoulder injury, Yashar Najafov underwent arthroscopic SLAP lesion refixation with an anchor for labrum tear, and Elcan Hajiyev underwent minimally invasive refixation of the acromioclavicular joint and anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction with Endobutton.

G. Mammadaliyeva is expected to return to training after 16-20 weeks (about 4-5 months), Yashar Najafov after 12 weeks (about 3 months) and Elcan Hajiyev after 20-24 weeks (about 5-6 months).