SOCAR Represented At Exhibition In Uzbekistan
8/24/2024 1:06:57 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is
represented by its stand at the exhibition "The main directions of
the Economy - a step towards common prosperity" dedicated to
Azerbaijani products and services provided in our country in
Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.
Within the framework of President Ilham Aliyev's state visit to
Uzbekistan, the SOCAR stand at the exhibition, which was organized
with the support of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of
Azerbaijan and the organization of the Export and Investment
Promotion Agency - AZPROMO, was met with great interest by many
visitors.
Azernews reports, citing AZERTAC that
information on the company's activities at the stand, including
upstream, midstream, downstream, "Green Daily" and the latest
achievements in human capital, will be displayed through 5 LED
monitors controlled by a "touch screen" in Azerbaijan, It is
presented in Russian and English.
At the stand, it is also possible to obtain information about
SOCAR's representative offices operating in different
countries.
Here, the "Shah Deniz Alfa" platform, the transmission and
distribution of gas from there to Turkey through Georgia, and the
importance of human capital in the performed activity are presented
with the image of an oilman with 3D effects. At the stand, at the
same time, the mock-up of the "Shah Deniz Bravo" platform with 3D
(LED) Fans is displayed.
SOCAR's stand also presents products produced at the Heydar
Aliyev Oil Refinery, including EU 92 and EU 95 brand gasoline,
petroleum coke, kerosene, naphtha, bitumen, and diesel.
