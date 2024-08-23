(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Bitcoin's recent rise to $61,860 represents a notable 2.5% increase today, culminating in a total 5% gain for the week.



This upward trend is closely linked to the market's anticipation of potential interest rate cuts by the U.S. Reserve, discussed during Chair Jerome Powell's recent speech in Jackson Hole.



The potential for reduced borrowing costs is prompting investors to lean towards riskier assets like Bitcoin, expecting that easier conditions could elevate asset prices.



Analyst observations reveal a significant 11% drop in the availability of Bitcoin on trading platforms, suggesting a strategic reduction in supply that could lessen selling pressure and bolster prices further.







Large-scale investors ('whales') continue to accumulate Bitcoin, supporting this scenario and signaling confidence in its sustained value.



The addition of $65 million to Bitcoin ETFs also underscores ongoing institutional interest and investment.



Bitcoin breaks a key resistance level; market experts expect higher thresholds and potential profit-taking at new resistance levels.



"This context makes investors cautiously optimistic, predicting Bitcoin's continued rise depends on favorable U.S. monetary policy shifts.



Bitcoin Nears $62,000: Investors Eye Fed's Potential Rate Cuts

