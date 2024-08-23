Watch: Hail, Rain Hit Some Parts Of UAE Orange Alert Issued

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 7:16 PM

Last updated: Fri 23 Aug 2024, 9:42 PM

Rain and hail hit some parts of the UAE, the weather department said on Friday, August 23, bringing some respite to residents from the summer heat.

There was heavy to moderate rain in Al Ain in the emirate of Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, according to the National Centre of Meterology (NCM).

Some residents stopped to watch the beautiful sight of hailstones as the wadi stream overflowed in the background, in Shukah in the eastern region of the country.

UAE's weather-related social media account storm_ae shared this video:

In another video shared by Stormcentre, hail can be heard pelting the road and puddles of water can be seen due to the heavy rainfall.

Watch the video below:

The weather department issued an orange alert for convective clouds formation and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust.

The alert was issued from 5pm to 8pm today, August 23.

See the map below:

The Abu Dhabi Media Office issued an alert due to the adverse weather conditions across Al Ain.

"The public is advised to adhere to the modified speed limits, avoid valleys, provide first aid kits and prepare alternative light sources," Abu Dhabi Media Office posted on X.

Abu Dhabi Police urged drivers to be careful due to the rain and to adhere to the variable speed shown on the signs and electronic guidance boards.

The NCM had earlier issued an yellow alert for convective clouds associated with rainfall and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust.

The alert was issued from 2.15pm to 8pm.

See the map below:

The met department had forecast rainfall over the eastern areas this afternoon.

The NCM had said earlier this week that from Monday, August 19, until Friday, August 23, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy over most areas of the country, with a chance of rainfall over the eastern and southern areas.

