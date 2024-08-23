Indian PM Says His Visit To Ukraine Historic

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Indian Prime Narendra Modi said his first visit to Ukraine was historic and thanked the Ukrainian people for their hospitality.

Modi wrote this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“My visit to Ukraine was historic. I came to this great nation with the aim of deepening India-Ukraine friendship. I had productive talks with President Zelensky. India firmly believes that peace must always prevail. I thank the and people of Ukraine for their hospitality,” the Prime Minister noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Narendra Modi said that India seeks to deepen economic ties with Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office