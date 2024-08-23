Indian PM Says His Visit To Ukraine Historic
8/23/2024 3:12:02 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his first visit to Ukraine was historic and thanked the Ukrainian people for their hospitality.
Modi wrote this on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
“My visit to Ukraine was historic. I came to this great nation with the aim of deepening India-Ukraine friendship. I had productive talks with President Zelensky. India firmly believes that peace must always prevail. I thank the government and people of Ukraine for their hospitality,” the Prime Minister noted.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Narendra Modi said that India seeks to deepen economic ties with Ukraine.
Photo: President's Office
