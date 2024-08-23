Brightening Our Corner Newsletter- August 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) 30th Anniversary of Ray C. Anderson's "Spear in the Chest" Speech

August 31, 2024 will mark the 30th Anniversary of Ray Anderson's "Spear in the Chest" Speech . His life's journey moved him from the field and classrooms of Georgia Tech to performing on the world stage as a leading voice in industrial sustainability. In 1994, at the height of his success with Interface-a company he had built from a dream, grit and determination-he was challenged with a question that would define the rest of his life: "What is your company doing for the environment?" Read the speech.

MotionGlow Wins the Carbon Reduction Challenge

In the 2024 Carbon Reduction Challenge , organized by the Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business and Georgia Tech's College of Sciences, students volunteered to propose ways to reduce carbon emissions and costs for partnering organizations. First prize was awarded to Team MotionGlow, led by Hyunjun Ryh, a second-year chemical engineering major, and Kevin Maranto, a fourth-year aerospace engineering major in the BS/MS Honors Program. Hyunjun and Kevin are resident assistants who share dedication to helping Georgia Tech reach its sustainability goals. The RAs noticed that people often neglect to turn off lights when they are no longer needed, thereby contributing to carbon emission, light pollution, migration hindrances, and global warming. The team partnered with Georgia Tech Housing to propose a plan to install motion sensors in the North Avenue Apartments to reduce electrical usage from lighting. They determined that sensors and installation would cost $75k, and that the Institute could save $67k and reduce 492k lbs. of carbon annually. Congratulations, Team MotionGlow!

Georgia Tech Faculty Receive Grants for Sustainability Infusion

The inaugural Educational Innovation Community received funding from the Georgia Tech's Ray C. Anderson Center for Sustainable Business for completing infusions of sustainable business content and pedagogy in their courses across a range of disciplinary areas. The Center is pleased to share spotlights on four recipients: Tiffany Johnson , Robbie Moon , Florin Niculescu , and Eric Overby .

A Journey in Environmental Leadership in Georgia

As a participant in the year-long Institute for Georgia Environmental Leadership, Inc. (IGEL) program, Allison Bridges explored and learned at numerous environmentally significant locations around the state. In words and images, Allison shares highlights of her journey – from the“tumbling waters” of North Georgia to the Southeast's most sustainable building (in our own backyard). Allison is program manager for the Drawdown Georgia Business Compact. Read the article.

Drawdown Georgia Business Compact

The Drawdown Georgia Business Compact continues to extend its network and foster opportunities for collaboration. The Compact is pleased to share spotlights on several members. Discover how Retaaza is bridging gaps in the food supply chain: Its scaled solution simultaneously gets food from farmers to those who need it most and addresses the massive problem of food waste in Georgia agriculture. Also, learn how four members – Brightmark, Alternative Energy Southeast, Yamaha, and Ascend Elements – are making meaningful strides in sustainability in the state.

Spotlight on Drawdown Georgia Grantee: Community Farmers Markets

The Drawdown Georgia team spoke recently with representatives from Community Farmers Markets, a Climate Solutions & Equity grantee, about the work they are doing through their MARTA Markets program to scale climate solutions and improve access to fresh, healthy produce for Atlanta residents.

Read on to learn more about the exciting work this grant is funding, and how CFM is leveraging farmers markets to reduce emissions in multiple creative ways.

Climate Digest Series: Composting in Georgia with Khari Diop

Do you think of composting as something magical and majestic? If not, this conversation with expert community composter and urban farmer, Khari Diop, will change your mind.

In this interview in the Georgia Climate Digest video series, Eriqah Vincent of Drawdown Georgia speaks with Khari Diop about what inspired his 27-year career in community organizing, urban agriculture and composting.

Video Series Launching Soon: Pollinators on The Ray

Josh Weaver, Natural Capital Manager at The Ray, recently shared the successes of innovations in the Landscape Lab, an ongoing project of The Ray and Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). A primary focus of this project is the pollinator gardens, which have succeeded in drawing in various pollinators, such as bees and butterflies, to native GA plants, measurably increasing visual appeal and biodiversity on The Ray Highway .

Josh will be the star of an upcoming video series filmed on The Ray Highway at the Georgia Visitor Information Center as well as exits 6 and 14. This series demonstrates the effectiveness of the native plants' ability to draw in pollinators, decrease maintenance, beautify the roadsides, and stabilize the slopes against natural factors such as erosion. Tune in to any of The Ray's social media platforms in coming weeks to learn about Josh's efforts and realize that "Natural Capital is Everybody's Capital."

The Biomimicry Institute Announces 2024 Ray of Hope Accelerator Cohort

The Biomimicry Institute has announced the 10 startups selected to participate in the transformational Ray of Hope Accelerator . The six-month accelerator is designed to propel nature-inspired startups towards commercialization through robust training, networking, $15,000 in non-dilutive funding and over $50,000 of in-kind services. The Foundation is proud to be the keystone partner for this program. Read the full story

Ray of Hope Alumni are Scaling their Companies

By investing in the Biomimicry Institute's Accelerator Program, the Foundation is enabling them to vet high potential startups and enable them with the tools they need to scale post program.

Over the past three months, five of the portfolio companies have secured funding, totaling over $27M being invested into impact oriented, nature-inspired startups!

Sudoc - $10M

Anodyne Chemistries - $6M

Cellugy - $4.9M

Mycocycle - $3.6M

Sparxell - $3.2M

Get to Know the 2023 Ray of Hope Finalists

The Biomimicry Institute is proud to highlight the 2023 Ray of Hope finalists, as they tell their stories via video. Be sure to follow the Institute's YouTube page for new videos. Watch the latest example from Coral Vita here .