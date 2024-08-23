NMDP Named ‘Best Place To Work’ Fourth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global cell therapy nonprofit honored in top 3 of the 'extra large' companies, recognizing its exceptional employees, workplace culture and life-saving mission



MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMDPSM, a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, announced the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal honored the organization for the fourth consecutive year as a top workplace, notching third place in the 'extra large' company category of 2024 Best Places to Work, which recognizes Twin Cities-based organizations that excel at creating positive, thriving environments for their employees.

With more than 1,000 Minnesota-based employees and another 600-strong around the world, NMDP has grown exponentially since its inception in 1987 into a ground-breaking blood stem cell research, product and service provider as well as registry, helping patients facing life-threatening blood cancers and diseases. The Twin Cities-founded nonprofit has impacted more than 130,000 lives through cell therapy – giving a second chance to patients at home and abroad.

“The dedication of our people is unparalleled, and in my decade here, I'm continually inspired by our team's determination to embody our mission,” said Amy Ronneberg, CEO of NMDP. "We all play different roles and are united in a common vision to save more patient lives. It's our collective commitment to donors, patients, volunteers, supporters and partners that enables us to advance breakthrough research, deliver superior service and expand equitable access to transplant for patients in need.”

Living Out Our Mission

For many NMDP employees, the organization's mission is personal. More than 30 current employees have donated potentially life-saving blood stem cells; some have received these donations themselves, often inspiring them to choose careers at NMDP. About 165 serve as volunteer couriers, spending their free time carefully transporting donated cells to transplant centers across the U.S. and world to ensure patients can have a second chance at life.

NMDP employee Cortney Alleyne serves as a patient navigator, helping to guide patients and their families every step of the way through the transplant journey, from diagnosis through recovery. She is also a blood stem cell donor, helping to cure her sister from sickle cell disease, a blood disorder that transplant treats.

Bioinformatics scientist Ray Sajulga also serves as an NMDP volunteer courier and has delivered blood stem cells to patients on trips totaling over 17,000 miles to date. An expert in software development, Ray translates research insights into bedside tools, enabling transplant centers to continually improve how they help save patients' lives. These tools optimize partially matched transplants and identify gaps that affect how patients in underserved populations access this life-saving treatment.

"Our employees are the lifeblood of our organization and their passion and dedication create a powerful alchemy that fuels our ambition – to build a world where every patient can receive their life-saving blood stem cell therapy,” said Ronneberg.“Being a four-time honoree is a testament to the unique culture we've created together and will propel us toward our five-year goals of impacting 10,000 patient lives and doubling the number of ethnically diverse patients accessing transplant."

About the 2024 Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal 'Best Places to Work' Awards

Together with Omaha, Neb.-based Quantum Workplace, the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal identified 70 companies in the region that scored high marks from their employees when asked to rate their employers on a variety of questions related to leadership, communication and more. The honorees are ranked by their employee survey score in the Aug. 23 Best Places to Work special publication of the Journal, featuring all 70 winners.

About NMDP SM

At NMDPSM, we believe each of us holds the key to curing blood cancers and disorders. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world's most diverse registry and our extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, we're expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy. NMDP. Find cures. Save lives. Learn more at nmdp.org .

Contact:

