HHRD Celebrates 3Rd Annual Day Of Service

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HHRD Volunteers Gather for Annual Day of Service Event 2023

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) celebrates its 3rd Annual Day of Service. The theme for this year is "Own the Change" in which HHRD supporters come together to make a difference in the world and own the change that they make.

HHRD regions will have volunteers participating on this Day of Service along with partner organizations such as YM, APPNA, Medical Bridges and local mosques. Volunteers from across the country will sort and pack essential relief items for Bangladesh, Gaza, and Jordan.

The HHRD Day of Service will feature a variety of volunteer activities designed to provide relief and support to vulnerable populations.

Volunteers will participate in assembling care packages, organizing donation drives, and raising awareness about the plight of refugees and other marginalized groups.

"We are thrilled to host this event and bring our community together in a unified effort to make a positive impact," said Saad Ansari, Regional Manager at the HHRD Houston office. "The Day of Service embodies the spirit of compassion and solidarity that is at the heart of our mission. It's a chance for everyone to contribute, no matter how big or small, to the well-being of those who need our help the most."

Ranked among the top 3% of 9,000+ NGOs, HHRD has received a perfect 4-star rating from Charity Navigator over the past nine years. HHRD is a member of InterAction as well as an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau with an A+ rating.

HHRD is a global humanitarian organization responding to human suffering in emergency and disaster situations all over the world regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, class, and religion. To donate please visit

