China's Stealth Missile Sub Key To Winning A Taiwan War

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's stealthy launch of an advanced submarine underscores its escalating drive for underwater dominance in the increasingly tense waters of the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea.

This month, Naval News reported that a Chinese shipyard in Wuhan launched a new advanced non-nuclear submarine, marking a significant advance in China's naval capabilities.

Naval News mentions that the submarine, which is larger than its predecessors and features innovative X-form rudders, was revealed by naval expert Tom Shugart in July after its unpublicized launch in April 2024.

Significantly, the source says the vessel may include a vertical launch system (VLS) for missiles, a feature uncommon in non-nuclear submarines. This addition could potentially equip the submarine with anti-ship ballistic missiles or land attack missiles, enhancing its combat potential.

Naval News mentions that the submarine's design suggests it is a derivative of the Type-039A-C Yuan class, currently in service with the People's Liberation Army–Navy (PLA-N). The report says the secrecy surrounding the launch and the submarine's capabilities reflects China's discreet approach to military advancements.

Naval News states that the emergence of this submarine, if confirmed to have a VLS, could challenge the perception of China's conventional submarine force as being of only local relevance, signifying a possible leap in reach that will add to China's growing naval might.

Asia Times mentioned this month that the X-form rudder of China's new submarine suggests significant gains in maneuverability and stealth capabilities, crucial for operations in the Taiwan Strait and South China Sea.

Despite China's ability to build nuclear submarines, the focus on conventional boats reflects a strategic approach tailored to the unique operational demands of China's maritime environment.

The US Department of Defense (DOD) anticipates a considerable expansion of the PLA-N submarine fleet, with estimates suggesting an increase to 65 units by 2025 and 80 units by 2035 .

This growth is attributed to China's growing submarine construction capacity and the introduction of advanced anti-ship cruise missiles on conventional submarines.