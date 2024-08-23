Iran Bans Afghan Nationals In 10 South Khorasan Counties

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) An official of the Islamic Republic announced that in South Khorasan province, Afghan residents are only permitted to reside in the Khusf and Birjand counties.

Mohsen Safaei, the Director-General of Foreign Nationals and Immigrants at the South Khorasan Governorate, stated that Afghan residency is prohibited in the other ten counties of the province.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency, published on Thursday, Safaei added that over 10,000 foreign nationals reside in South Khorasan. He mentioned that the majority of foreign residents in South Khorasan are Afghans.

Safaei also reported that approximately 1,700 foreign students and 600 foreign university students are studying in South Khorasan.

The Director-General emphasized that the purchase and sale of real estate to“undocumented Afghans” is strictly forbidden.

This Iranian official warned that no assistance will be provided to“undocumented Afghans,” and they will be identified and deported from Iran upon detection.

Recently, Iranian authorities have stated that they are closing their borders to prevent the illegal entry of migrants, the movement of terrorists, and drug traffickers.

The strict measures implemented by Iranian authorities against Afghan refugees reflect a broader trend of forced deportations amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. As Iran tightens its border controls and enforces severe restrictions on Afghan residents, thousands of vulnerable refugees face an uncertain future, compounded by the dire conditions in their home country.

The forced deportation of Afghan refugees amid the ongoing crisis not only exacerbates the challenges for those fleeing conflict and poverty but also raises significant humanitarian concerns on the global stage.

The international community's response to this growing crisis will be crucial in determining the fate of these displaced individuals.

