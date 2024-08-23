Latvia To Send Largest Batch Of Drones To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Latvia has prepared the largest batch of drones, consisting of 1,400 units, for Ukraine.

Defense of the Republic of Latvia Andris Sprūds announced this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“The largest batch of 1,400 drones from Latvian manufacturers is ready to be sent to Ukraine. This completes the of Defense's procurement of more than 2,700 drones from Latvian for Ukraine,” the minister said.

According to him, Latvia has provided 3,000 combat drones of various types to Ukraine as part of the drone coalition.“Together with Latvian companies, we will continue to provide support until Ukraine's victory,” Sprūds emphasized.

The Latvian- and UK-led drone coalition also includes Australia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Estonia, Italy, New Zealand, Canada, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and Sweden. They have provided more than half a billion euros for drones for Ukraine.

The coalition is also working to create a joint fund that will allow for faster and more efficient use of funding for drone production.

As reported, the Latvian Defense Ministry has allocated 20 million euros this year for the drone coalition, of which more than 10 million euros are earmarked for the purchase of drones from Latvian manufacturers.

Photo: LETA, Zane Bitere