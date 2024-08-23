Kapaz PFK Transfers Brazilian Midfielder

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Kapaz PFK has transfered Brazilian midfielder Keverton Resende Markolino, Azernews reports.

A "1+1" annual contract was signed with the 23-year-old midfielder. Before that, the Brazilian player played in the FC Hercilio Luz club in his country.

Kapaz PFK is an Azerbaijani club based in Ganja, which competes in the Azerbaijan Premier League, the highest tier of Azerbaijan football.

The club was founded as Toxic in 1959. They have won the Azerbaijani Championship three times and the Azerbaijani Football Cup 4 times.

The club plays at Ganja City Stadium which has a capacity of 26,120.

