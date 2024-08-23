Kapaz PFK Transfers Brazilian Midfielder
8/23/2024 5:35:29 AM
Kapaz PFK has transfered Brazilian midfielder Keverton Resende
Markolino, Azernews reports.
A "1+1" annual contract was signed with the 23-year-old
midfielder. Before that, the Brazilian player played in the FC
Hercilio Luz club in his country.
Kapaz PFK is an Azerbaijani football club based in Ganja, which
competes in the Azerbaijan Premier League, the highest tier of
Azerbaijan football.
The club was founded as Toxic in 1959. They have won the
Azerbaijani Championship three times and the Azerbaijani Football
Cup 4 times.
The club plays at Ganja City Stadium which has a capacity of
26,120.
