Population Health Management Market To Grow At A CAGR Of 17%

(MENAFN- Straits Research) From the last few years, the population management is witnessing significant growth in the adoption of health IT solutions like EHR because of rising geriatric population and increasing prevalence of chronic disease. As per the United Nations, the worldwide geriatric population is expected to increase from 962 million in 2017 to over 2.1 billion by 2050. This is expected to increase the burden of chronic diseases as well as add more pressure on healthcare spending. However, several private and organizations have already started taking efforts to improve the healthcare outcome and reduce the financial burden by offering favorable reimbursement policies and incentive program to hospitals.

Population health management solution also help in reducing healthcare spending. Various initiatives were undertaken globally to curb healthcare spending is expected to drive the demand for population health management solutions. For instance, shifting trend from volume-based to value-based care is further boosting the adoption of population health management solutions.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global population health management market are Allscripts, McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, Conifer Health Solutions, LLC., eClinicalWorks, McKesson Corporation, Optum Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Athenahealth, Inc.

Mergers and acquisitions and strategic collaborations are the key strategies adopted by the market players to maintain competitiveness.

In October 2015, IBM acquired Merge Healthcare-a provider of medical image processing and interoperability. Post this acquisition, Merge Healthcare became a part of IBM Watson Health's business unit. This acquisition would accelerate IBM's client capabilities to cross-refer and analyze medical images against the data points on the IBM Watson's health cloud.

In January 2017, IBM Watson Health announced a research collaboration with the U.S. FDA to enable the use of blockchain technology for secure healthcare data exchange.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Population Health Management Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Integration of Wearable Technology to offer Lucrative Opportunities

For better understanding, we have broadly segmented the population health management market by components, end-user, and mode of delivery. Based on components, population health management market is segmented into software and services. In 2018, the services segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue and is expected witness same growth in the years ahead. On the other hand, the software segment is likely to leave significant impact on global market by growing at the fastest CAGR. This can be attributed to increasing R&D activities to provide integrated software solution for strengthening population health management. Integration of wearable technologies and IoT is further generating lucrative opportunities for the development of software solutions. Wearable technology tracks the health parameters-such as sleep patterns and heart rate-that are crucial for monitoring health. With the development of innovative population health-based software, health system can collect, track, and analyze health data to devise most precise therapies for the patients. End users are also likely to spend a huge amount on wearable technology in the coming years.

By end user, the global population health management market is categorized into healthcare providers, payers, and employers.

Strategies Undertaken to Aid Healthcare in Digital Transition

By mode of delivery, the population health management market is segmented into web-based, on-premises, and cloud-based solutions. In 2018, web-based solution was found to be the major contributor to the global market revenue because of easy and anywhere access to portal and no need to install any software to access the information. However, the cloud-based solutions segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period since healthcare is experiencing huge pressure to operate at real-time and provide access to the healthcare information of patients across multiple healthcare locations. In addition, key cloud technology providers are undertaking various strategies to improve operational efficiencies of the healthcare providers. Amazon, Microsoft, IBM, and Google are among the large cloud service providers, which are assisting the healthcare providers in digital transition.

Asia Pacific to Witness Dynamic Growth

Geographically, Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the huge burden of geriatric population in several countries such as Japan, China, and India. The geriatric population is more prone to have chronic diseases. This will compel the government and healthcare providers to offer better care at low prices without putting financial pressure on patients. As per World Bank statistics, the geriatric population in Japan has increased from 22% in 2010 to 27% in 2017. Thus, the adoption of population health management solutions is increasing gradually to address the chronic disease burden. Gradually increasing spending on EHR or EMR in this region is expected to boost market growth. In 2018, Australia spent around USD 1.26 billion on implementing EHR and EMR.

Population Health Management Market Segmentation

By Component



Software

Services



By End-Users



Healthcare providers

Payers

Employers



By Mode of Delivery



On premise

Web based

Cloud based



Regions Covered:

Americas



North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico





South America



Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America







Europe



Western Europe



UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe





Eastern Europe



Asia-Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific



MEA



The Middle East



Saudi arabia

Qatar

UAE

Rest of the Middle East





Africa





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN23082024004597010339ID1108592717