Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 22nd Aug 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.

Note: ISX will be closed on Aug. 25, 2024 (Sunday) due to a religious holiday (The fortieth of Imam Hussein). The next trading session will be held on Aug. 26, 2024 (Monday).

RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,670.6 -1.8% 7.5% RSISX USD Index 1,642.7 -1.8% 7.5%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 16,142.2 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 12.2 # of Traded Companies 63 Traded Shares (mn)/d 30,088 # of Companies (Up) 33 Total Trades (#/d) 3,317 # of Companies (Down) 8 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,146 # of Companies (Not changed) 22 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,504 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 2 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Nationality H. Furniture (NRM) IHFI 2.000 33.3% -32.2% Gulf Ins. & Reins. (UCM) NGIR 0.390 8.3% 34.5% Baghdad Passengers Transport SBPT 47.500 7.3% 19.0% Nat. Chem. & Plastic Ind. INCP 1.800 5.3% 3.4% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 9.500 2.2% -9.0% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Iraqi Engineering Works IIEW 3.500 -16.7% -41.6% Kurdistan Int. Islamic Bank BKUI 1.050 -10.3% 23.5% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 4.020 -7.6% 3.6% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 1.850 -7.5% -21.3% Ashur International Bank BASH 0.270 -6.9% -35.7% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 5,508.8 4,173.3 34.1% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 5,005.0 3,791.7 31.0% Erbil Bank for Invest. & Fin. (NRM) BERI 1,109.6 840.6 6.9% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 916.9 694.6 5.7% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 656.5 497.3 4.1%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,095 8,623.8 6,533.1 53.4% Industry 951 5,367.1 4,066.0 33.2% Agriculture 597 931.3 705.6 5.8% Services 282 441.3 334.3 2.7% Telecom 295 393.3 297.9 2.4% Hotels&Tourism 72 380.9 288.5 2.4% Insurance 21 4.5 3.4 0.0% Investment 4 0.1 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,317 16,142.2 12,228.9 100.0%

Three cross transactions occurred on 16.15 bn shares of International Islamic Bank (BINT) on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, valued at IQD5.33 bn and corresponding to 6.2% of BINT's capital.

A cross transaction occurred on 10.1 bn shares of Erbil Bank for Investment & Finance (BERI) on Aug. 20, valued at IQD1.1 bn and corresponding to 3.8% of BERI's capital.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Iraqi Islamic Bank for Investment & Development's (BIIB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc+'. (FitchRatings) National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Al-HiLal Industries (IHLI) resumed trading on Aug. 21 after holding its AGM on Aug. 15 in which they discussed and approved 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 annual financial statements and electing five original and four alternative board members. Economy Bank (BEFI) resumed trading on Aug. 22 after holding its AGM on Aug. 13 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) starting Sep. 10 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 14 to discuss and approve dividend distribution and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD20.0 bn to IQD26.0 bn through a 30% bonus issue. ISX will suspend trading of Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) starting Nov. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 12 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through a 20% rights issue.

