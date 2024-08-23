Iraq Stock Market Report

Date
8/23/2024 3:14:17 AM
Rabee Securities Iraq stock exchange (ISX) market report (trading week ending: 22nd Aug 2024).
Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.
Note: ISX will be closed on Aug. 25, 2024 (Sunday) due to a religious holiday (The fortieth of Imam Hussein). The next trading session will be held on Aug. 26, 2024 (Monday).
| RSISX index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,670.6
| -1.8%
| 7.5%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,642.7
| -1.8%
| 7.5%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 16,142.2
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 12.2
| # of Traded Companies
| 63
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 30,088
| # of Companies (Up)
| 33
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 3,317
| # of Companies (Down)
| 8
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 19,146
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 22
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 14,504
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 2
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320
/ 1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 3
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Nationality H. Furniture (NRM)
| IHFI
| 2.000
| 33.3%
| -32.2%
| Gulf Ins. & Reins. (UCM)
| NGIR
| 0.390
| 8.3%
| 34.5%
| Baghdad Passengers Transport
| SBPT
| 47.500
| 7.3%
| 19.0%
| Nat. Chem. & Plastic Ind.
| INCP
| 1.800
| 5.3%
| 3.4%
| Iraqi for Seed Production
| AISP
| 9.500
| 2.2%
| -9.0%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Iraqi Engineering Works
| IIEW
| 3.500
| -16.7%
| -41.6%
| Kurdistan Int. Islamic Bank
| BKUI
| 1.050
| -10.3%
| 23.5%
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 4.020
| -7.6%
| 3.6%
| National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B.
| IMIB
| 1.850
| -7.5%
| -21.3%
| Ashur International Bank
| BASH
| 0.270
| -6.9%
| -35.7%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| International Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BINT
| 5,508.8
| 4,173.3
| 34.1%
| Baghdad Soft Drinks
| IBSD
| 5,005.0
| 3,791.7
| 31.0%
| Erbil Bank for Invest. & Fin. (NRM)
| BERI
| 1,109.6
| 840.6
| 6.9%
| Iraqi for Seed Production
| AISP
| 916.9
| 694.6
| 5.7%
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 656.5
| 497.3
| 4.1%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Banking
| 1,095
| 8,623.8
| 6,533.1
| 53.4%
| Industry
| 951
| 5,367.1
| 4,066.0
| 33.2%
| Agriculture
| 597
| 931.3
| 705.6
| 5.8%
| Services
| 282
| 441.3
| 334.3
| 2.7%
| Telecom
| 295
| 393.3
| 297.9
| 2.4%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 72
| 380.9
| 288.5
| 2.4%
| Insurance
| 21
| 4.5
| 3.4
| 0.0%
| Investment
| 4
| 0.1
| 0.0
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 3,317
| 16,142.2
| 12,228.9
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iraq Stock Exchange
Three cross transactions occurred on 16.15 bn shares of International Islamic Bank (BINT) on Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, valued at IQD5.33 bn and corresponding to 6.2% of BINT's capital.
A cross transaction occurred on 10.1 bn shares of Erbil Bank for Investment & Finance (BERI) on Aug. 20, valued at IQD1.1 bn and corresponding to 3.8% of BERI's capital.
Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Iraqi Islamic Bank for Investment & Development's (BIIB) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'CCC+' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'ccc+'. (FitchRatings)
National Household Furniture Industry (IHFI) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Aug. 18 and Aug. 19. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
Al-HiLal Industries (IHLI) resumed trading on Aug. 21 after holding its AGM on Aug. 15 in which they discussed and approved 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 annual financial statements and electing five original and four alternative board members.
Economy Bank (BEFI) resumed trading on Aug. 22 after holding its AGM on Aug. 13 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) starting Sep. 10 due to the AGM that will be held on Sep. 14 to discuss and approve dividend distribution and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD20.0 bn to IQD26.0 bn through a 30% bonus issue.
ISX will suspend trading of Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) starting Nov. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 12 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through a 20% rights issue.
