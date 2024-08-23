Changes Of The Management Board Of A/S Delfi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of A/S Delfi decided to recall Mr. Konstantins Kuzikovs from the Management Board from 23rd August 2024.

Starting from 23rd August 2024, the Management Board of A/S Delfi operates temporarily with two members: Maira Meija (as the Chairman of the Board) and Filips Lastovskis.

A/S Delfi's 100% shareholder is AS Ekspress Grupp.





Delfi Latvia has been recognised as the most trustworthy and most beloved news brand in Latvia, with more than 858 thousand monthly users DELFI is a leading news media in Latvia, in both languages - Latvian and Russian.

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production, and publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket sales offices and offers outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and employs almost 1,100 people.