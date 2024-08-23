(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 23 (KUNA)

1980 -- Kuwait Amir Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber signed a decree forming the environment board, chaired by of Health. The council's mandate was to propose environment protection policies amidst population and industrial growth, in addition to means of using natural resources in an environmental-friendly way.

2000 -- Parliament member, Sami Al-Munayyes, passed away at age of 68. Al-Munayyes was member of Kuwait's first National Assembly of 1963 and was member in 1971, 1975, 1985, 1996 and 1999 parliaments. He founded Al-Taleea newspaper and was chairman of Kuwait Journalists Association in 1971.

2003 -- State of Kuwait joined the Arab Federation for Textile Industries.

2007 -- Two senior persons in the intensive care unit died in a fire that broke out in a number of wards in Jahra Hospital. Nine children, medical and cardiac wards were evacuated and many patients were transferred to other hospitals. Minister of Health Dr. Maasouma Al-Mubarak resigned the following day.

2016 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a modified agreement with Bahrain with a total of USD 138 million, part of a Gulf development program for the Kingdom.

2017 -- Ministry of Health opened Farwaniya Dental Center, which consisted of 130 clinics, x-rays and laboratories.

2020 -- Kuwait Deputy Amir and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah addressed the nation and called for tackling the executive and legislative path by reaffirming rule of law and national unity.