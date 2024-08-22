Langston University And Albany State University Professors Unveil Groundbreaking Research On Micro Internships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As universities across the United States gear up for the new academic year, a timely piece of research by Dr. Daryl D. Green of Langston University and Dr. Devi Akella of Albany State University shines a spotlight on an innovative approach to enhancing career readiness among college students. Their joint study, published in the American Research Journal of Business and Management, explores the impact of micro internships on student employability, offering a fresh perspective on how educational institutions can better prepare students for the challenges of the modern workforce.As students and educators prepare for the upcoming academic year, this research underscores the urgent need to integrate practical work experiences into the business curriculum. The study outlines that micro internships offer students short-term, project-based opportunities that bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and real-world application. The study argues that this approach enhances students' professional skills and boosts their confidence and employability, which are critical factors in today's competitive job market.Dr. Daryl D. Green, Dean and Full Professor at Langston University School of Business, is a nationally recognized business management expert with over 27 years of experience. Known for his innovative teaching methods and commitment to student success, Dr. Green's participation in this study underscores his dedication to improving educational outcomes for students, particularly at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).Dr. Devi Akella, Chair and Full Professor of Management at Albany State University, brings knowledge in critical management studies and experiential learning. Her research interests, which include workplace dynamics and organizational behavior, complement the study's focus on how experiential learning through micro internships can address the gaps in traditional education models.This research is particularly significant as it aligns with the "Back-to-School" period when educators and institutions seek new ways to engage students and enhance their learning experiences. By introducing micro internships into the curriculum, universities can offer students a more hands-on approach to learning that directly correlates with the demands of today's employers.Dr. Green and Dr. Akella's work is a call to action for educational institutions to rethink their approach to career readiness. As students return to campuses nationwide, this research offers a roadmap for how universities can better prepare the next generation of leaders and innovators.Access the Research:This research is published online and is available in the Table of Contents for the Year 2024 of the American Research Journal of Business and Management. To read the full article, visit the American Research Journal of Business and Management.For more information, please get in touch with Estraletta Green at ....About AGSM LLCAGSM Consulting LLC provides consulting, guidance, and management training for today's small businesses. Estraletta Green and Dr. Daryl D. Green formed their consultancy based in Tennessee. Additionally, Dr. Green is the Dickinson Chair of Business in the Paul Dickinson College of Business at Oklahoma Baptist University. AGSM LLC offers full services for business owners, depending on their business needs. This includes, but is not limited to, business and marketing plan preparation, audit/management evaluations, general business consulting services, leadership development training, professional seminars/workshops, speaker services, and personal advisement. The company focuses on new and start-up businesses, preferably in the earlier stages of operation. For more information, please visit .

