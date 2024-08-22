Know ALL Marks The 3Rd World ALL Day On September 20, 2024!

(MENAFN- Pressat) This year, our campaign is called 'All questions answered', which focuses on quality of life for patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Our campaign aims to increase awareness of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and educate on:

What factors can influence survivorship, and how to access community support

How to identify programs to assist with stress, anxiety, and depression

The importance of sharing their personal journey with ALL, including the impact it has had on their daily lives

We understand that everyone has different lifestyles and priorities, so we have ensured that there is a variety of ways to get involved in this year's campaign; all available activities are simple and cost-effective. The first step is to navigate to the Resources webpage. To get involved using social media, download and share the frequently asked questions (FAQs) multimedia files on your social channels using #KnowALL #WorldALLDay; or, if you would like to get involved without social media, download and print the frequently asked questions (FAQs) sheet and display it in your home or share it with family, friends, or colleagues. If you're short on time, you can still show your support by sharing the World ALL Day 2024 graphics and resources on social media using the hashtags #KnowALL #WorldALLDay.

About Know ALL

Know ALL is a global education and awareness initiative that provides patients and caregivers with the information, resources, and support they need to deal with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Our vision and mission

Know ALL aspires to facilitate and improve acute lymphoblastic leukemia knowledge worldwide and develop community-based initiatives to overcome current and future challenges. The mission of Know ALL is to drive awareness of acute lymphoblastic leukemia globally through community collaborations, while continuing to raise awareness of the resources and support currently available.

Know ALL has a dedicated and highly experienced global ambassador group who meet regularly to steer and guide the initiative. This ambassador group consists of patients and caregivers, patient advocates, healthcare professionals, and industry representatives. Their responsibility is to propose awareness initiatives, provide concepts for support and education resources, share their experiences and learnings from advocacy heritage, and endorse materials before circulation among the acute lymphoblastic leukemia community.

The Know ALL initiative is made possible through the support of our funders: Amgen , Jazz Pharmaceuticals , Kite Pharma , and Syndax . All content is developed independently by SES in collaboration with our expert ambassador group ; funders are allowed no influence on the content.

Know ALL is brought to you by Scientific Education Support (SES) in collaboration with the Acute Leukemia Advocates Network (ALAN). SES is a medical education provider that builds healthcare professional and patient networks that facilitate open-access, science-driven, unbiased disease education through multichannel communications. For more information, please visit:

